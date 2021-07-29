Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out to play Friday and Saturday at the Down Home

Five-time Grammy winner Adam Steffey, whose past includes work with such country superstars as Alan Jackson, will appear with Moore before Saturday night’s show. When IIIrd Tyme Out began, Steffey was a member of Alison Krauss’ Union Station.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Moore said of his band’s 30 years. “It’s been a team effort. There’s no crystal ball, but we hit the ground running in 1991.”

By 1994, IIIrd Tyme Out were sprinting down the aisles to accept awards from the IBMA. Beginning in 1994, they won an unprecedented seven straight IBMA Vocal Group of the Year honors. Furthermore, Moore’s won six IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year awards.

“I give all the credit to the good Lord above,” Moore said. “It’s a God-given talent. We were all fans of the first generation, second generation of traditional bluegrass. We wanted to play really good, tight bluegrass music.”

However, IIIrd Tyme Out did not merely follow in the footsteps of musicians like The Osborne Brothers and Bill Monroe. Moore and company sought to establish their own way.

“We wanted to go into some different areas and not just with quartet gospel music, like with ‘Erase the Miles,’” he said. “That’s still our most requested song wherever we go.”