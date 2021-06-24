Rodeo in the Valley brings event back to Washington County on Friday and Saturday

Want to go?

» What: Rodeo in the Valley starts at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening each night (Friday and Saturday) at 5:30 p.m.

» Where: Entrances are at 11100 Reedy Creek Road and 12095 Rocky Hill Road. The entrance is called Rodeo Road.

» How Much: Tickets are $15 and are for sale at the Country Corner Market (Burson Place crossroads, where Benhams Road meets Reedy Creek Road) or by calling 276-451-0712.

» Rodeo Series: Rodeos are being held on June 25‑26, July 23‑24, Aug. 20‑21 and Sept. 24‑25. Visit rodeointhevalley.com.