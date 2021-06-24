Rodeo in the Valley brings event back to Washington County on Friday and Saturday

Get your cowboy boots on: It’s time to sing Gene Autry songs and see what the rodeo clowns do.
The “Rodeo in the Valley” is arriving this weekend in Washington County, Virginia.
After a month of legal wrangling, it’s finally time for steer wrangling and to watch cowgirl competitions off Reedy Creek Road between Wallace and Benhams.
Rodeo producer Brad Nelms is holding the “Rodeo in the Valley” on land owned by Mike Anderson at a site where rodeos first took place nearly 20 years ago.
This marks the first rodeo on that land in a dozen years.
The rodeo arrives after Nelms, 42, was finally able to get a special-exception permit to hold the rodeos in an agricultural and residential area.
“A cowboy never gives up,” said Nelms, a longtime rodeo producer and pilot.
“There was never a doubt in my mind that we were going to get the permit,” he said.
Now that the red tape is all behind him, Nelms is looking forward to testing cowboys on a couple of young bulls called “Bear Bait” and “Music Drive.”
“The talent that you’ll see here is a lot better than what you’ll see at the local bull riding and local rodeos that you see,” Nelms said.
“You’re going to see past and present world champions competing for the world titles,” Nelms said. “This is something that this area hasn’t seen in a long, long time.”
Besides bull riding, the rodeo also features tie-down calf roping and ladies’ barrel racing.
There are eight competitions in all, plus a calf scramble for kids.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Tennis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.