SATURDAY SERMON: Stand and deliver

King Nebuchadnezzar was one of the most colorful characters in the Bible. He was the pagan ruler of the Babylonian Empire from 605 – 562 B.C. God chose to forge a special relationship with Nebuchadnezzar, predominantly through Daniel. But here he also used three of his contemporaries to really get Nebuchadnezzar’s attention.

I’m sure you remember them: Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah. Well, OK, you probably know them better by their Babylonian names: Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego.

Why doesn’t Daniel show up here? Maybe Daniel was out of town. We don’t really know. He’s just not mentioned in this story. But these three young men were also full of faith in the true God of Israel.

To put their faith in context, it’s important to know that they were actively trusting him and obeying him even though their own kingdom had been defeated and they had been carted off to Babylon. Their whole religious structure had been destroyed. But their faith stood strong!

I encourage you to read the story again in Daniel 3. Nebuchadnezzar has an idol built and orders everyone to worship it. The original Three Amigos don’t. A bunch of the king’s toadies raise a ruckus and Neb is furious.

And here’s where their faith takes on a special shine!

When Nebuchadnezzar threatened to throw them into a superheated furnace if they didn’t bow down to the idol, this is their response.

“‘Your threat means nothing to us. If you throw us in the fire, the God we serve can rescue us from your roaring furnace and anything else you might cook up, O king. But even if he doesn’t, it wouldn’t make a bit of difference, O king. We still wouldn’t serve your gods or worship the gold statue you set up,’” (Dan. 3:16-18) (MSG)

These young men understood something about faith that we often overlook. Our faith is not defined by what God does for us. Our faith is defined by how we respond to God.

When faced with a crisis of faith, what is the actual crisis? Is it whether God delivers us according to our time schedule? Or is it whether we trust and wait on God all the way through a difficult situation?

Our response to God can speak volumes to an audience we may not know he has reached. Heb. 11:4 tells us of Abel’s faithfulness, reminding us, “And through faith [Abel] still speaks, although he is dead.” (TLV)

We need not worry. All we need do is obey him and wait upon him. He may use our response to loudly and clearly preach his faithfulness. But regardless of what he does in the short term, we need not worry at all.

After all, God’s got it covered.

Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.