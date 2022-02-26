PLAYL: The best made plans don’t always coincide with God’s plan

Sammie is the organizer in our marriage. When we go on trips — we love to travel — she plans everything in advance. Where we’re going. Where we’re staying. Where we’re eating. Which antique stores we will visit ... and so forth. She always has a plan. If we are heading for Kingsport, she wants to get the details set four months in advance.

Me ... I’m a little less predictable. I’m like, shall we say, spontaneous. I like to go with the flow. Let the chips fall where they may. Except when it comes to eating. With meals I like to know what the breakfast plans are before we go to bed. When we get up in the morning, I like to know what we’re doing for dinner ... and so forth.

Sammie is so organized that everything has to match. Her favorite pattern is gingham, because all the lines run in an orderly way. When I pack my bags I just make sure I have shirts and pants and plenty of underwear. My favorite pattern is probably paisley. Maybe it will come back in someday.

She doesn’t like interruptions, like trips to the E.R., speeding tickets, running out of gas, dead batteries, bad weather at the wrong time ... and so forth.

We have been blessed with good health and lots of other blessings we do not deserve, so our plans have not been canceled too often — so far — and we thank God and pray it will continue that way. But sometimes things happen. We’ve had those occasional trips to the E.R., a speeding ticket or two, and we’ve had more dead batteries than she knows about.

Not long ago we ran out of gas sitting in front of Pal’s eating cheddar rounds and tenderloin biscuits from G & G’s and drinking peachie tea while the engine was running. It took AAA four hours to bring us some gas. (OK, so I’m not only disorganized, I sometimes exaggerate.) Still it was long enough that we didn’t have time to stop at Hobby Lobby and buy a gingham throw pillow that day.

A more serious bump in the road occurred recently when I was walking through the kitchen, just minding my own business, and a sharp pain in my back almost knocked me off my feet. I spent the rest of the day and the night laying on a heating pad, taking ibuprofen and surfing the internet to learn what exercises Dr. Google recommends for back pain — specifically, stenosis of the spine.

Stretching and exercise certainly help, but I still have those spasms every once in a while. And they are always unplanned. And they always cause interruptions.

Last Sunday I was headed to the pulpit to preach. As I mounted the platform, I winced with pain and broke my gait a bit. A gentleman sitting near Sammie leaned over and whispered, “Steve seems to be having some issues with his back this morning.”

“Yes,” she replied. “He sometimes doubles over with pain. Stenosis of the spine.”

“I certainly understand,” came the reply. “I have a doctor’s appointment this week for the same issue.”

Sympathy or empathy from one who can feel your pain really helps, whether the pain is physical, spiritual, mental or emotional.

We must also remember that even though we make plans, God is the one who guides our steps. He knows when we are about to fall. He knows when we are in pain. He shares our pain.

Always claim the lyrics of the song Zach Williams and Dolly Parton sing, “Everytime I tried to make it on my own, everytime I tried to stand and start to fall, and all those lonely roads that I have traveled on, there was Jesus. In the waiting, in the searching, in the healing, in the hurting ... even when I didn’t know or couldn’t see it there was Jesus.”

Even when your plans do not coincide with his, Jesus will be with you. Invite him to be there.

