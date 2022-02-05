PLAYL | On attempting to communicate with artificial intelligence

One of my favorite Christmas gifts was an “echo dot.” At least that’s what I think the small, round speaker with blue and green and red rings of light is called. I call it — her — Alexa, and she answers questions, plays music and tells me when to get up. We are still trying to figure her out. That’s why I am sharing this story in February, more than a month after she moved in.

When I left the house this morning I told her goodbye, saying, “Alexa, turn it off.” And she did. Earlier I had commanded her to speak to Chip and Cindy who were coming by the house while we were away. At this writing, I still do not know if she obeyed my request to repeat my greeting of: “Hey Chip and Cindy! How y’all doin’?”

It really doesn’t matter about that particular command, but it is somewhat frustrating when she doesn’t understand what I want. Or is she just pretending not to understand? Do you ever have trouble communicating with electronic devices? I must admit that Alexa is not the only artificial intelligence that I have trouble with. Phone, computer, TV … you name it. Sometimes even the car.

Let’s face it. My generation is not as tech savvy as younger generations. That’s okay. Earlier generations did not face the challenge of cellphones, computers, remote controls, and all that stuff, and I’ve muddled through somehow. Also I take consolation in seeing my grandchildren face their own issues. Such as Lawrence trying to do the touch screen thing on an old fashioned flip phone a few years ago.

Recently, our daughter Shannon overheard her daughter, Katie Grace, talking to someone ... or something. As K.G.’s voice rose in frustration, Shannon listened intently. “Alexa, turn it off. Turn it off! TURN IT OFF! TURN … IT … OFF … A-LEX-A!”

Funny thing is Shannon doesn’t have Alexa at her house. But K.G.’s daddy does. K.G. was trying to make Alexa turn off her sound machine, which helps her sleep, and Alexa wasn’t there so she was no help at all.

“Sweetie. Daddy has Alexa at his house, but Mommy doesn’t have Alexa.”

Well, that made me feel a little better about my being tech challenged.

Obviously some of us sometimes have problems communicating with electronic devices, but what about communicating with other humans? In this age, some folks seem to have trouble talking to other folks face to face. The go-to for communication is “social” media or, at best, text messaging — instead of a phone conversation.

So much for communicating with, or by way of, artificial intelligence. What about our communication with Superior Intelligence? What I mean by that is — talking to omniscient God. You know, prayer.

Isn’t it wonderful that we don’t have to remember a password or code to talk to the Creator? The Psalmist wrote, “Because He (God) has inclined his ear to me, I will call on Him as long as I live.”

Jesus did say that whatever we ask “in his Name,” the Father will hear us, but that’s not a password. Actually that refers more to the condition of one’s heart than saying the right words. There are conditions. We come to the Father through the Son, and we must approach the Throne of Grace in faith. Our prayers should be beneficial not vengeful, and the purpose of our prayers should be to glorify God.

But talking to God and knowing that he understands us is a glorious privilege. He even feels our pain and knows our limitations, and it is so much less complicated than communicating electronically … at least it is for me. It’s pretty neat to tell Alexa to play Christian music knowing she will spin some inspirational tunes, but I certainly do not expect her to hear and answer my prayers. Only God can do that.

So … Let us pray.

