PLAYL | Oh, what a wonderful weekend

Thanksgiving Day is over, but there is still so much for which to be thankful. For example, the weekend before Thanksgiving Day.

Sammie and I, along with their other grandparents and Aunt Stacia, joined our stinking cute Playl boy grandchildren and their parents in the Smokies. Grayson and his Mt. Juliet Golden Bears joined 400 youth league teams from all over to compete in the Rocky Top Football Tournament. All of G’s games were played in an unbelievable sports complex surrounding Gatlinburg-Pittman High School. Seven fields in all!

Their first two games were on Saturday. They won in the morning and lost in the afternoon. The Bears were exhausted in the second game. So were fans and family members. Also, the traffic in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge was worse than usual.

Sunday afternoon, in their final game against a team from Illinois, they came out on top. Final score 36 - 6. That was our favorite game of the tourney, not just because we won, but also Grayson had his best game of the weekend.

Parking places were scarce, and the game was underway when we arrived at the field. As Nahnee, Aunt Stacia and I approached, we realized that our team was doing something big; one of our players had just crossed the fifty yard line and was headed down the field.