PLAYL | Knowing what we want

Grayson knows what he wants. At least right now he does. He wants a Lamborghini when he turns 16. His most recent birthday was No. 11. Last week he and his family were here for G-daddy’s birthday, and they came by to see us while they were in town. G-daddy is one of the younger grandparents.

Grayson and Anderson have both celebrated their birthdays since the first of the year, and both have received several bucks to help them celebrate.

“So, what did you spend your money on, Grayson?” Typical grandparent question.

“I’m saving my money, Papa,” he answered in a grown up tone, even though his voice hasn’t started to change, yet.

“Oh? Any ideas for the future?”

“Yep! I’m going to save enough for a car by the time I get my driver’s license. A Lambo! That’s what I want. You know, a Lamborghini.”

“Oh! Do you have any idea how much those things cost?”

“Sure, but I’ll work hard, and it’ll add up.”

“He’ll probably end up driving his daddy’s Jeep,” quipped his mom.

“... or Papa’s old truck,” added Nahnee, referring to my 1994 Ford Ranger.

Now Grayson’s a smart kid, and he’s filled with determination, too. But I’m not sure he can figure the math on this one. And I’m pretty sure he won’t have enough for the luxury car of his dreams five years from now.

“And if I can’t afford a Lamborghini, I can always get a Tesla.”

When I was his age I was already driving — an old faded-red farm tractor, plowing fields, on our farm. When I was his age, I had never heard of a Lamborghini or Tesla. Come to think of it, neither had anyone else. Back then they weren’t even around.

By the time I started thinking about my own car, I would have been happy to find an old Ford, or Chevy, or Plymouth, for a couple hundred bucks — not a brand new, luxury import for a couple hundred grand. My idea of an import was a VW Beetle.

When our son, Grayson’s dad, started driving, it was in our family car — a few-years-old Jeep Grand Cherokee. The first vehicle he called his own was a Jeep Wrangler, and Stephen was celebrating his 18th birthday when he got the old Jeep, which was almost as old as the driver.

Grayson knows what he wants. He also knows what he wants to be when he grows up. He plans to graduate from college and, having completed R.O.T.C., become an officer in the U.S. Army.

For an 11-year-old there is still plenty of time to adjust goals, but goals are important for all of us. There’s nothing wrong with making plans. Those plans can even include the finer things and challenging careers. I’m glad Grayson is using his brain and looking ahead. But the most important thing is to be willing to make adjustments and also to keep things in their proper perspective.

All of us need to remember that the most important things in life are not things. Jesus said, “Seek, first, the Kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these other things will follow.”

Our plans are important, but God’s plan for us is of supreme importance. The writer of Proverbs reminds us that we have many plans in our hearts, but the Lord’s purpose is what prevails; He establishes our steps, even when we have planned our path.

I am so glad that Grayson has committed his life to Christ. That is the most important commitment anyone can make. Cars and careers are OK, but Christ is utmost.

In Jeremiah we read, “I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you ... to give you hope and a future.”

