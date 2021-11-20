PLAYL | Giving thanks to God for his beautiful creation

Thanksgiving Day is overlooked by many — you know, preparing for the commercialism of Christmas just takes so much time. We have to get started as soon as Halloween is past — or before.

Celebrating the Gift of God’s Son at Christmas is certainly important. In fact, that is what we should be most thankful for, but let’s not forget to give thanks for all of His many blessings. In fact we should give thanks every day, not just one day out of the year. Just in case we forget, though, let’s keep one day as a very special day of giving thanks.

Just saying.

So, you want to know something I am especially thankful for? There are lots of blessings and people, but let me just say I am thankful for this beautiful world God gave us to live in. I am very ashamed for the way many humans treat His creation. After all, He made us stewards over our environment. The world our Creator created is filled with such extravagant wonder. Come on guys, let’s take care of it!