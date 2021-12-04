MATTINGLY | ’Tis the season for lots and lots of Hanukkah junk

It’s hard to do justice to ancient holy days in throw-pillow slogans.

Consider the Zazzle pillow featuring a menorah with an unorthodox number of candles, along with: “Imagine if your cellphone was at 10% but lasted 8 days. Now you understand Hanukkah.”

Maybe not. Or how about the Bed, Bath & Beyond pillow stating: “Why is this night different from all other nights? Happy Hanukkah.”

Actually, that’s the most famous question from rites during a Passover Seder.

“There’s no quality control with any of this stuff. No one’s being careful with decisions about what’s good and what’s bad,” said journalist Mira Fox of the Forward, a progressive Jewish website. “The point is to sell stuff. It doesn’t need to be good stuff. It’s just stuff.

“Basically, it’s a lot of people saying, ‘We can find a way to sell stuff to Jews during the holidays, along with selling lots of stuff to everybody else.’”

Hanukkah began rather early this year, starting at sundown on Nov. 28 and extending for eight days. This placed the “Festival of Lights” closer to Thanksgiving — near the start of the merchandizing frenzy known as The Holidays.