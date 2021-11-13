MATTINGLY | Biden, bishops and ‘Eucharistic coherence’

“Denying Communion to Mr. Biden will not stem the tide of declining participation at Sunday Mass,” he argued in America magazine, a Jesuit publication. “It will not end the cronyism that led to the elevation of figures like Theodore McCarrick, or the clericalism that still unfolds in too many U.S. parishes. It will not suddenly bring together a church ... whose members are sometimes more likely to bend the knee to an elephant or donkey than to the Eucharistic Lord.”

However, a new Saint Leo University poll offered evidence that these debates will not end soon. Among Catholics who responded, 47.4% agreed that “Communion should be denied to those leaders who are in favor of legal access to abortion.”

The ultimate question is whether Catholics who defy ancient church doctrines on abortion and marriage are guilty of “grave” or “mortal” sins. Canon 915 of the Code of Canon Law states that clergy, when ministering to those who “obstinately persist in manifest grave sin,” should refuse them Holy Communion, while urging them to go to Confession.

As stated in the “Eucharistic coherence” draft: “There are sins ... that do rupture the communion we share with God and the Church. ...

“The person who, by his or her own action, has broken communion with Christ and his Church, but receives the Blessed Sacrament, acts incoherently, both claiming and rejecting communion at the same time. It is a counter-sign — it expresses a communion that in fact has been broken.”

