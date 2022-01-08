LAWSON | Wilt thou be made whole?

Jesus said (John 14:12), “He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do.” His promise is perpetual and for us to fulfill.

At the pool of Bethesda, Jesus observed “a great multitude of impotent folk, of blind, halt, withered, waiting for the moving of the water.” The people had placed their hope in religious superstition: that an angel “went down at a certain season into the pool, and troubled the water,” and whosoever entered the pool immediately thereafter “was made whole of whatsoever disease he had.” Among those seeking healing was a man who “had an infirmity thirty and eight years” and Jesus “knew that he had been now a long time in that case.” See John 5:2-9.

The case presented Jesus with a significant opportunity to prove God’s power over a seemingly hopeless condition. He asked the man, “Wilt thou be made whole?” That was no superfluous or rhetorical question. Jesus was probing the depth of the man’s faith, honesty, and desire for spiritual regeneration rather than for just a merely material cure. Jesus offered the man a choice: to continue to identify himself as a sick mortal needing healing, or to seek his true, spiritual identity as an heir of God and joint-heir with Christ. See Rom. 8:17.