LAWSON | Wilt thou be made whole?

Jesus said (John 14:12), “He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do.” His promise is perpetual and for us to fulfill.
At the pool of Bethesda, Jesus observed “a great multitude of impotent folk, of blind, halt, withered, waiting for the moving of the water.” The people had placed their hope in religious superstition: that an angel “went down at a certain season into the pool, and troubled the water,” and whosoever entered the pool immediately thereafter “was made whole of whatsoever disease he had.” Among those seeking healing was a man who “had an infirmity thirty and eight years” and Jesus “knew that he had been now a long time in that case.” See John 5:2-9.
The case presented Jesus with a significant opportunity to prove God’s power over a seemingly hopeless condition. He asked the man, “Wilt thou be made whole?” That was no superfluous or rhetorical question. Jesus was probing the depth of the man’s faith, honesty, and desire for spiritual regeneration rather than for just a merely material cure. Jesus offered the man a choice: to continue to identify himself as a sick mortal needing healing, or to seek his true, spiritual identity as an heir of God and joint-heir with Christ. See Rom. 8:17.
Jesus really was testing the man’s readiness to cast off fear, doubt, and superstition, and to accept his real identity as being exempt from sickness or deformity, as perfect and complete as his “Father which is in heaven is perfect.” See Matt. 5:48. The man first offered an excuse: “Sir, I have no man, when the water is troubled, to put me into the pool; but while I am coming, another steppeth down before me.” Jesus rebuked that carnal-mind suggestion (it was not the man’s thought at all) commanding, “Rise, take up thy bed and walk…and immediately the man was made whole, and took up his bed, and walked.”
At times we may feel so mesmerized by fear that we doubt our ability to know and prove our real and complete selfhood made in God’s likeness. But by sincere and affirmative prayer, we can rise higher in our understanding of spiritual being. In her primary work, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, Mary Baker Eddy writes: “The necessity for uplifting the race is father to the fact that Mind [God] can do it; for Mind can impart purity instead of impurity, strength instead of weakness, and health instead of disease. Truth is an alternative in the entire system, and can make it ‘every whit whole.’”
Mark Lawson is president of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.