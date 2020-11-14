HOLLAND: Remaining steadfast in our faith

As many devoted followers of Christ are feeling a sense of heaviness and despair, we realize the negativity is trying to discourage and cause these warriors to lose their faith. With many claiming this is the end of the world, let us remember that Christians might function within an earthly government, but spiritually we are citizens of heaven. The Lord has given His disciples a destiny and a mission to fulfill for Him no matter what may come, and this is not the time to throw in the towel and allow an election to crush our hope. God’s word has not changed, and neither has our mission. We are still called to have a spiritual impact on those around us if we choose to allow the light and love of God to shine within us. Whoever sits in the oval office should never quench our responsibility to love or hinder our burden to intercede. Everyone has an opportunity to live as close to Christ as they want, and political systems must not douse the fire of our determination to keep pressing forward for His glory. Governments may change but our covenant vow with God remains the same! “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:35,38-39)