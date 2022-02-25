Celebration Theater actors prepare for performances of ‘The Way of the Broken’

BLOUNTVILLE — Two-thousand-year-old biblical characters ran around inside Celebration Theater on Monday evening eager to begin dress rehearsal for Celebration Theater’s dramatic play, “The Way of the Broken.”

If You Go » What: “The Way of the Broken” » When: Sunday, Feb. 27 and Thursday, March 3, Friday, March 4, and Sunday, March 6 at 7 p.m. » Where: Celebration Theater in Celebration Church, 429 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville » Admission: $10 general admission; children ages 12 and younger admitted free » Info: 423-323-3969 » Web, audio and video: https://cctri.org/ministries/worship-arts/celebration-theater/

Written and directed by Angie Grigsby, the play will be performed from Sunday, Feb. 27, through Sunday, March 6, at the Celebration Theater of Celebration Church in Blountville.

“A lot of this is centered around the symbolism of the vessel,” Grigsby said. “Mary Magdalene, Photini, Peter, these people were not perfect. Judas being another one. But there’s hope for redemption.”

And so on Monday biblical characters such as Mary Magdalene and Roman soldiers seemed well ensconced in preparations for rehearsal. Some walked across the expansive stage. Others sprinted along the aisles leading to and from the stage.

Grigsby navigated them. In costume as Photini, the Bible’s woman at the well, the play’s writer and director managed to speak on her music-heavy one-act production before and occasionally during its full two-hour or so run-through.

“When it starts rolling,” Grigsby, a veteran theatrical director and actor, said, “it moves pretty fast.”

“The Way of the Broken” picks up in the relatively immediate aftermath of Christ’s crucifixion. It’s somewhere between 41 and 44 AD. He’s died on the cross, been buried and resurrected.

Herod Agrippa I, played by Mike Musick, reigns as king of Judea. The play begins as he threatens to demolish what he deems an insurrection. No need to upset the, ahem, “peace” of the Roman Empire, Herod said.

“We must reel in these raucous radicals!” Musick as Herod said early in the play. “Freedom is reserved only for those who are willing to bow to Rome.”

Only thing, followers of Christ refuse to relent to Herod. Led by Peter (Tim Story), James (Kevin Bowden), and John (James Graves) as well as Maggie (Stephanie Stracener) and Martha (Trace Odom), they’re early — and broken — Christians whose belief in Christ will bend for no man.

Consequently, Herod wants their movement abolished, their ways ceased. Into the Christians’ realm enters Lachtara (Randa Blackley), an infiltrator of sorts whose intent reaps considerable suspicion from the Christians. She immediately encounters an immovable wall of belief.

“Nothing is impossible with our master,” said Maggie to Lachtara.

Aghast, Lachtara responds as if she’s heard the words of delusion.

“You are out of your minds!” said Lachtara (Randa Blackley).

Original music punctuates most of the play’s scenes. Accentuated with captivating choreography, music collaborates with dance on a palette of boundless beauty to further establish a sense of foreboding.

It’s not really a happy play. Times were hard, people harder, and freedom for many lies deep in the balance. Music, recorded on-site and produced by Celebration Church worship pastor Louis Brittz, stimulates the play’s drama.

“There’s nine original songs,” Grigsby said. “We have bluegrass musicians. Dave Eggar plays cello on it. I wrote the songs, lyrics, and melodies. Louis produced it, gave it the flavor.”

Drama palpitates throughout “The Way of the Broken.” Expressive music partners with vivid dialogue to accurately elucidate critical matters at hand.

Characters Peter, James and John stand upon a precipice of death. Throughout the production, their lives teeter as if they’re upon the fingertips of and dependent on the whims and whimsy of King Herod.

No giveaways. However, suffice to say that emotion ebbs high and flows deep from the play’s beginning to its climactic end. Oh, there’s a definite point among points made.

“It’s never too late,” Grigsby said. “There’s no hopeless cause.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.