BIRCHFIELD | Life is a test

I’ve heard it said that all of life is a test, and I believe this is a true statement. However, let me add another thought; all of life is an opportunity for personal and spiritual growth.

Faith in God allows us to see challenges as opportunities rather problems. When we stop being afraid of life challenges, and learn to see them as tests of our faith and opportunities for growth, life takes on new richness and meaning. Rather than see a job, profession, or occupation as a just a paycheck, we see it as the chance to be a part of something greater than ourselves. All the while, we are growing and learning life’s true value.

Have you ever fallen into the trap of thinking that if you just had more money, you would be happy? We do well to realize that money cannot buy happiness. Money can buy us plenty of possessions, but those will not bring us the happiness we seek. One would think we would realize that by now, but unfortunately, we often forget this basic truth.

King Solomon of the Old Testament was one of the wealthiest men who ever lived, maybe even the wealthiest. Some have suggested that if Solomon’s wealth was calculated equal with today, that his net worth would be around 2.1 trillion. And yet, Solomon said in Ecclesiastes 2:11, “Yet when I surveyed all that my hands had done and what I toiled to achieve, everything was meaningless, a chasing after the wind; nothing was gained under the sun.”

Whether our net worth is in the millions, or whether we are working a job to make sure we have a roof over our family’s heads and food to eat, the peace comes in knowing who we are in Christ, and how through hard work, integrity, and faith God provides.

My late father was a welder by trade who after retirement ran his own furniture reupholstery business. My parents were not what we would call wealthy, but they had peace and joy in their lives because they knew that their faith in God empowered them to work hard with integrity and dedication. They also taught me to view life’s challenges as opportunities to grow in faith and as a person.

Stop and consider: Am I viewing challenges and difficulties as a burden, or am I seeing them as opportunities to grow in faith? Seeing them as a faith test which we willingly engage is a game changer. All of life is indeed a test. Try walking through it with faith and the courage God brings.