Registration open for Senior Olympics

Registration for the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics is open until Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The Senior Olympics will be held from Sept. 7 to Oct. 8 in venues around Kingsport, Tennessee and Johnson City, Tennessee. Athletes must be 50 years of age or older.

Some of the sports offered include golf, table tennis, corn hole, shuffleboard, pickleball, swimming, bowling, horseshoes, and track and field. The district games are a qualifier for the Tennessee State Senior Olympics, which will be held in the Franklin/ Brentwood area in June of 2023.

Entry forms may be picked up at senior centers in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties, or download an entry form from the Tennessee Senior Olympics website www.tnseniorolympics.com, or contact Teresa Sutphin, First Tennessee District coordinator, at 423-722-5120 or by email at tsutphin@ftaaad.org.

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

