Bobby Griffin was my lunch buddy during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

And though I never told him, he was kind of like a fill-in father figure — a regular companion more than 36 years my senior during a dark time when I could not make it back to see my parents in Virginia Beach for more than 19 months: an extremely long time, considering I usually had visited Mom and Dad every three to five months.

Griffin died last month at age 90.

He was a joyous old guy and a happy-go-lucky, hard-working and self-made Bristol businessman who carried a little dog with him just about everywhere he went.

And he always seemed to be everywhere — from the Rotary Club to ringing bells for the Salvation Army and collecting coins at Christmastime outside Food City stores.

Bobby Griffin was cool — and always showing off his quite colorful wardrobe. His unique fashion sense stylishly captured all colors of the rainbow and any given TV test pattern.

Look — I say that with love.

Bobby showed love to all.

He taught friends like me how to work hard and share love for others trying to make their lives better.

The man was a Korean War veteran who made a fortune with floor mats for cars, storage units and car washes. And he did all that with little formal education.

I met him at some point in the mid-1990s, and he would contact me every once in a while with story ideas for the newspaper.

Yet when I told him I was writing a series of stories on local restaurants for “Bites of Bristol,” he became a go-between.

Bobby discovered places all over the region and met folks that I later wrote about — from the Bonanza at Lebanon, Virginia, to an all-you-can-eat fish place on the shores of Boone Lake in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

We met for biscuits one morning at one joint and had hot dogs for lunch at another.

About every other week, he would call with news of discovering more and more eateries — with great stories to tell. All the while, I could tell “Uncle Bobby” was just having fun making connections.

In all, we shared meals about a half-dozen times that year and into the next before we lost track of each other.

Yet, there was at least one more place that he had on his radar for me to explore. And I thought about that — and him — as recent as February, the month these lovable gentlemen took flight from here to heaven. For sure, I’ll miss Bobby Griffin and all the joy that he brought to everyone with his ever-present grin.