LEBANON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health/Cumberland Plateau Health District recommends that people and pets avoid contact with a portion of the Levisa River in Buchanan County due to an ongoing sewage overflow from sewer mains that were damaged by recent flooding.

Activities to repair the sewer mains are ongoing, weather permitting, according to a written statement.

This health advisory extends along the Levisa River from Oakwood downstream to the Kentucky state line in Buchanan County. The length of the affected waterway is approximately 26 miles.

Swallowing contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, with vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever. Contact with contaminated water also can cause infections of the ears, nose, throat and skin. Humans and pets should avoid contact with the affected portions of the Levisa River until the sewer mains have been repaired and the advisory is lifted, according to the statement.