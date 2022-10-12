Mendota Trail to celebrate completion of 2.5 more miles Friday

PHILLIPS, Va. – Jim Lapis sauntered across the first of five new trestles, savoring the tranquility of the Wolfe Run Gorge.

These are deep, dark woods sliced by the historic passage of what was once a railroad line – abandoned for decades and left for nature to reclaim its route.

But nature – and neighbors – proved no match for the Mendota Trail Conservancy. This non-profit group has masterminded miles of making the Mendota Trail a natural reality, cutting brush and moving stones and garbage.

Come Friday, the Mendota Trail reclaims more of the old railroad bed – with an additional 2.5 miles opening to the public with five scenic trestles built in the backwoods of Washington County, Virginia, at a nearly-forgotten railroad stop called Phillips.

The gorge is small, but wild with cliffs and trees standing as shoulders on each side of the trail.

“These woods are lovely, dark and deep – to quote ol’ Robert Frost,” Lapis, the president of the conservancy, said.

On Friday, at 3 p.m., the public is invited to a grand opening ceremony– not at the actual site of the new section. The ceremony, featuring political dignitaries, is set to be held at the Mendota Trailhead off Mendota Road, Bob Mueller, the treasurer of the Mendota Trail Conservancy, said.

The new section’s five restored trestles span as much as 82 feet.

“That is what is impressive,” Mueller said. “Five more trestles in that area, where the creek just goes back and forth under the old rails.”

It resembles the Straight Branch on the Virginia Creeper Trail – a popular rail trail known nationwide and containing most of it 34-mile length within Washington County.

The Virginia Creeper Trail inspired the building of the Mendota Trail, Lapis said.

But while the Creeper is averaging about 250,000 annual visitors, the Mendota Trail pulls in less than 10% of that figure.

For now, it’s like a wild western cousin to the Creeper. But it may not be that way for long, Lapis predicted.

The Mendota Trail is slated to wrap up its last 1.5 mile section – with even more trestles – and be completely connected in May 2023.

Already, there’s talk of a shuttle service, hoping to capitalize on the downhill ride the Mendota Trail offers from Haskell Station to Mendota – with virtually no uphill climbs for about 10 miles.

It’s apparent, starting at Phillips, that you’re making an uphill climb to Benham’s – the site of a large parking area, about five miles from the trail’s beginning in Bristol, Virginia, along Inland Road.

State money - $350,000 - from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation paid for the new trestles over Wolf Run, a mountain stream with a bedrock basin ripe with riffles, ruffles, ripples and rapids.

“Anywhere you see a stone bench, there’s a water feature,” Lapis, who lives in Bristol, Virginia, said.

Bill Tindall, 79, of Church Hill, Tennessee, has helped engineer the rebirth of the rail corridor for recreation. He’s from New York, where he grew up in the woods and found working on this trail to be a satisfying hobby.

Tindall also personally invested money to help restore the first bridge near Bristol to get the trail started, he said, and paid for the most dramatic trestle– a crossing over the North Fork of the Holston River near Mendota, a once-incorporated community at the base of Clinch Mountain.

“There trestles have been neglected for about 30 to 40 years. It’s been a major transformation,” Mueller said. “Nature took its toll over the years, but we did our best to make them safe and usable again.”

The missing 1.5-mile section will require rebuilding more trestles, though a couple are already completed.

All total, the trail will span 12.5 miles – less than half of the Virginia Creeper Trail and only a fourth of Virginia’s longest rail-trail, New River Trail State Park.

Yet for all of the dreams of trying to make the Mendota Trail a reality, including a squabble with neighbors only a few years ago, it all seems like a miracle to Lapis.

The final section is expected to cost $466,000 – using more state money – to construct four more trestles, including a 150-foot span “not in a good shape” that stands 40-feet high. Lapis said.

“I think it’s going to be a fantastic complement to the Virginia Creeper Trail,” Tindall said. “It’s just going to be a little more wild. It’s got to be more of a destination. People are going to want to stay and have a lunch.”