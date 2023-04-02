A longtime educator and advocate for the Virginia Creeper Trail, Rachel Fowlkes, of Abingdon, Virginia, died Saturday.

“Rachel was one of the Creeper Trail’s staunchest supporters and most enthusiastic leaders,” said Lisa Kestner Quigley, the executive director of the Damascus-bead Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy.

Fowlkes served on the Virginia Creeper Trail Advisory Board for decades — from not long after its inception, Quigley said.

Most recently she helped develop the trail’s Master Plan for the future, Quigley said.

“Not only did Rachel leave an indelible mark on the Creeper Trail but her influence was felt across the entire region,” Quigley said.

Fowlkes served as director of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon from its opening in the 1990s until her retirement in 2015, according to Quigley and Washington County Administrator Jason Berry.

Fowlkes was also a board member of the Wellspring Foundation; and a member of the Board of Visitors of Radford University, Quigley said.

“Rachel did a lot for our county and that of Southwest Virginia,” Berry said.