You can keep wearing your shorts for another couple of days this week with some spring-like temperatures but bundle up this weekend.

A trace of snow is expected in the mountains in the greater Tri-Cities region.

The warm spell arrived at the start of this week — with Monday’s temperature topping out at 57 degrees at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport, inching eight degrees above normal, said Sam Roberts, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

Tuesday’s sunny skies brought a high temperature of 65 degrees.

That is 11 degrees short of the record of 76 degrees for Feb. 7, set in 2019.

“Nice day,” Roberts said. “In February we can get some really warm temperatures as we head into spring.”

Still, temperatures would have to climb into the 70s this week to tie or break heat records, Roberts said.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to remain more than 15 degrees above normal with highs in the low to mid-60s.

But, a change in the weather rolls into the region on Wednesday night, causing increasing clouds. Thursday will still be a nice, warm yet cloudy day, Roberts said.

It will also become increasingly windy – with wind gusts swirling to as much as 45 mph on the peaks of Brumley Mountain, High Knob, Whitetop Mountain, Holston Mountain and Roan Mountain, Roberts said.

Temperatures are expected to dip back into the 50s on Friday, followed by a mix of rain and snow as Friday night slides into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Roberts predicts the mountain peaks could receive about a half-inch of snow with this oncoming weather system.

On Saturday, you can toss your shorts in the laundry basket. Actually, you may be reaching for your long-johns – with the high temperatures coming in below normal at 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect clear skies and fair weather on Sunday with a high of about 50.