Bristol’s pickleball investment could bring a big return

Pickleball is booming, and Bristol, Tennessee may be well on its way to becoming one of the region’s leaders in the sport.

In July, the Bristol Tennessee City Council approved plans to construct a 12-court pickleball park at the Bristol Sportsplex, a multi-sport facility with both indoor and outdoor tennis courts plus four indoor pickleball courts. Through a public-private partnership, the Sportsplex and the city have agreed to a 30-year lease permitting the city to build the public park.

Once complete, the complex will have the potential to host up to a 28-court pickleball tournament, according to Bristol Sportsplex owner Matt Lavinder, if its tennis courts are temporarily converted. The Sportsplex also has plans to put in its own outdoor bar and social area next to the park.

“I think having the social component that we're going to have is going to make our venue different,” Lavinder said. “It’s going to be distinctive compared to most any of the other large facilities in the country.”

As designs for the park get finalized, the city is preparing to bid the work as early as wintertime, according to Terry Napier, the city’s director of parks and recreation. Construction costs, which will include lighting, restrooms and parking improvements, could run the city up to a million dollars, money that may be returned to the local economy through sports tourism.

“Our goal is to expand our pickleball opportunity for our community, but at the same time – in partnership with the Sportsplex – be able to offer some higher-level tournaments for the region,” Napier said.

As pickleball’s momentum grows, the sport is poised to continue its explosion into the mainstream, but where the sport is headed professionally is up for debate as three entities vie for the limelight.

There’s the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, which says it has the highest payouts, and the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) Tour, which scheduled 30 tournaments this year with more than $2 million in prize money. Then there’s Major League Pickleball (MLP), a team-oriented league backed by investors like NBA star LeBron James.

Whether or not Bristol will get the attention of a national tour is unclear, but one person who knows what it takes is Peter Phelps. Phelps is the former president of the Spalding County Pickleball Association (SCPA) and has seen the county’s $1.6 million, 18-court pickleball complex in Griffin, Georgia put the city on the pickleball map ever since it opened in 2017.

“It’s just been snowballing in terms of this positive outcome and positive effect,” Phelps said. “Everybody across the nation is aware of us.”

Funded by a county voters-approved local option sales tax, the facility at Wyomia Tyus Olympic Park, located 35 miles south of downtown Atlanta, has been an APP Tour stop for two consecutive years, drawing 800 players just last month, according to Phelps. In their first five seasons, the SCPA hosted 26 tournaments, drew 6,000 players and had an economic impact of $4 million, Phelps said.

While Spalding County has tapped into the national tournament scene, Phelps said they’ll need more courts if they want to keep hosting big-time tournaments.

“We need 24 courts,” Phelps said. “If we could get there, we will keep drawing these majors because we already have that reputation.”

In Bristol, Lavinder expects the pickleball park that could open up on Bluff City Highway as early as next summer to gain attention from beyond the Tri-Cities region.

“Our plan is definitely to be aligned with one of the major organizations,” Lavinder said. “I think our venue is large enough that there will be a lot of interest there.”