Boone Lake reopens just in time for summer fun

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Seven years after the Boone Dam was closed for repair, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) reopened the Boone Dam Public Recreation Area, just in time for Tri-Cities residents and visitors to enjoy Memorial Day weekend.

Kevin Holbrook, the TVA's senior construction manager for the Boone Dam Project, described the damage that led to the closing of the recreation area back in 2014 and gave a brief explanation of the various phases of work conducted by his team, which culminated in the installation of a 200-foot-deep, cut-off wall.

“We started here in October 2014. We had a muddy discharge, and a sinkhole developed at the downstream toe of the dam, and so that caused us to do some interim risk reduction, which is lower the reservoir and put in a lot of instrumentation, and start doing some increased monitoring, and we determined we had a seepage piping issue,” Holbrook said. “We built a cut-off wall approximately 2 feet in thickness, 200 feet deep, and that was to cut off all of the foundation to make sure all of this water does not flow underneath the dam.”

The $326 million Boone Dam project was originally set to be finished by July 2022. Alongside the repair of the dam, the TVA also built a new pavilion by the lake and added more picnic tables.

Nathan and Samantha Blevins were excited to hear the news about the reopening and were looking forward to fishing and swimming.

“We want to go find some fishing spots, might have to come back, hang out and swim later,” Nathan Blevins said. “Come out and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Samantha Blevins believes the reopening of the Boone Dam will give the Kingsport community a place to relax and enjoy the water.

“It gives people a place to go outdoors on the water. Besides Warriors’ [Path State Park], there’s really not anything like it in Kingsport that I’m aware of,” Samantha Blevins said.

Three organizations assisted the TVA throughout the project: the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Association (TWRA), the Boone Lake Association and the Boone Dam Repair Coalition.

Anne Larson, a board member of the Boone Lake Association, invited everyone to come and enjoy some time by the water, which she assures them is well maintained and tested monthly.

“It’s a beautiful lake. It’s well-kept. It’s clean. The Boone Lake Association water tests monthly, so we know the water is good,” Larson said. “We want them to come out and enjoy it.”

Chris Saucier, the Boone Dam project technical director, is proud of the work that has been done and is glad to see that people are already enjoying the recreational spaces and activities that Boone Lake has to offer.

“For us, it was a big technical challenge. But in the end, it’s really all about people having this resource back,” Saucier said. “It’s great to see people enjoying it.”

