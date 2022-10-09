Abingdon sports complex pays dividends in first summer of operation

Abingdon, Virginia, spent nearly a decade and more than $10 million to build a sports complex at The Meadows with expectations of a positive return to the local economy.

Now, after its first summer of operation, the town and business community are taking stock of the results.

Six months after the ceremonial first pitch was thrown out at The Meadows last April for what is hoped to be many years of travel tournaments bringing athletes and their parents to the Washington County town on weekends, both town leaders and the business community are touting success stories.

“A normal season has 33 weekends in it for baseball or softball tournaments,” Abingdon Town Manager Mike Cochran said. “In that The Meadows started after the season began, we did not have as many this year as we will next year. This year, we had 16 tournaments played there while we also had six rained out. We are scheduled to have tournaments through Nov. 13 and are booked solid.”

Heads in beds Two hotels within walking distance of the ballfields at The Meadows are reporting boosts in room sales and booking groups.

“It mostly seems to be on the weekend — not so much during the week,” Anita Lambert, the manager of the Holiday Inn Express on Cook Street near the complex entrance said. “Looking at revenue, I can tell you there’s a positive change. The complex is keeping us busy on the weekends with sporting events and teams.”

So far, the hotel has hosted about 25 teams, Lambert said.

“Some teams call and we work with them on a group rate,” she said.

Closer to Cumming Street, the new Hampton Inn that opened just last fall has also been busy on tournament weekends, Seth Ritchie, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing, said.

Most teams book 12 to 15 rooms, he said.

Hampton Inn has also hosted about 25 teams with rooms. Yet a couple of tournaments have been canceled, resulting in a loss of revenue, he said.

Still, he says the sports complex provides an additional attraction to bring visitors to town. And he works with any group that has to cancel, “so I can get their business again,” he said.

“We like taking every measure we can to cater to the ballfields.”

50K VisitorsOver the summer, the sports complex hosted a series of games and tournaments, said Kyle Pollard, the town’s interim director of recreation.

The facility’s 30 events this summer brought in 50,000 unique visitors and 120,000 total visitors, Pollard reported at a recent meeting of the Abingdon Town Council.

The ballfields draw teams from throughout the region for soccer, softball and baseball. Teams from Abingdon High School and Holston High School use the fields for soccer, Pollard said.

“The facility is designed for baseball or softball,” Cochran said. “It is very versatile. When it was designed, it was really well thought out. There are movable fences that can be added to accommodate younger age brackets, movable mounds, pitching bullpens, restrooms, LED field lighting — it is a very nice facility.”

Baseball games lure as many as 27 teams per tournament, Pollard said.

“Tournament organizers are getting used to us,” Pollard said. “And we’re getting used to them.”

Hungry Ball PlayersVisitors to the town may leave the ballfields hot and sweaty, but they are liking what they see on the menu when looking around Abingdon, Abingdon Town Council member Amanda Pillion said.

The travel ball tourists are also roaming into the shops and restaurants of The Meadows, anchored by a Food City store that opened in 2019.

“You can see them still wearing their team jerseys,” Pillion said. “That means we’re getting people into town and spending money.”

For sure, the sports spillover has fueled appetites and made the cash register ring at Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich shop on Cook Street outside Food City.

“It’s increased on the weekend a little bit,” restaurant manager Bradley Jeter said. “Especially on Sundays, it’s kind of mixed in with the church crowd. And it has picked our Saturday up a little bit, especially when they are doing the tournaments.”

But while some food outlets are bringing in business, that’s not necessarily the case at the higher-end restaurants along Abingdon’s Main Street.

“The sports complex is a good thing, but I don’t see how it’s an economic generator or tourism generator,” Doug Beatty, owner of a longtime barbecue restaurant called Bone Fire Smokehouse, said.

Beatty said he has observed many people coming from nearby locations an hour or two away — and then driving home, instead of taking in Abingdon and making a weekend out of the chance to play games at the sports complex.

“They get in the car and go home,” he said. “I think it’s a really good thing. But I haven’t really seen it be a big draw.”

Likewise, Abingdon Cinemall owner Steve Weston touts the ballfields as a positive addition to Abingdon. But he has not seen evidence that the extra people in town are heading to his movie theater, though he has noticed an upswing at his arcade — possibly a positive from the opening of the sports complex, he said.

Coffee BreakFor Food City, the sports complex is where the regional grocery store chain operates a concession area selling food and beverages. Yet more shoppers are finding their way into the Abingdon grocery store, store manager Jack Wycoff said.

“We think it’s a great partnership,” Wycoff said. “We typically get about 200 to 300 individuals and they all come to the ball games every weekend. New customers will come in, especially the softball teams and hit Starbucks. The ladies typically like those.”

Teams also buy ice, Gatorade and water, Wycoff said.

So far, the sports complex has been a win-win situation for the town and Food City, said Steve Smith, the grocery chain’s president and CEO.

“We’ve seen a nice impact on the weekend,” Smith said. “It actually helps the whole shopping center, not just Food City. And even when there’s local teams there, you see people on the way home from the ballpark. They are shopping as well.”

Smith said after a successful first summer, he expects the economic impact on the area to be felt even more in the coming years.

“I think they’ve done really good for year one,” Smith said. “And it will get better. It will be a gradual thing.”

Getting BetterBeyond business, the sports complex promises to keep growing, Cochran said.

“There has been a request for batting cages and we are planning for those. We are also exploring how to add shaded spots for our visitors. Even though it has a lot of great features, there are inevitably things that are identified once operations begin. At The Meadows, we determined that we needed more trash cans. They have been added.”

Cochran said after a season of shaking out the bugs, the complex is set for years of bringing tourist dollars to the area.

“All things considered, The Meadows had a great first season,” Cochran said. “And we have every reason to expect that it will only get better as time passes. The ease of access and location of Abingdon make coming here for a tournament easy and enjoyable.”

FAST FACTS

*The Meadows is staffed by three full-time personnel and four part-time workers.

*The Meadows rents for $1,200 per tournament, depending upon variables and field configuration.