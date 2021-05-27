 Skip to main content
Ragged Sally’s Seth Broyles reflects on his life through song Friday at Stateline Bar & Grille
‘Forever’ Broyles

Ragged Sally’s Seth Broyles reflects on his life through song Friday at Stateline Bar & Grille

Seth Broyles

Seth Broyles of Ragged Sally performs his latest tunes of life before and after sobriety on May 28 at Stateline Bar & Grille.

 Contributed Photo/Seth Broyles

On a billowy hillside outside Bluff City rests the home of Seth Broyles and Alli Epperson.

Music folks know them as Ragged Sally. In a matter of weeks, their newborn-to-be, Harlan Finn Broyles, will know them as Mom and Dad.

But on Friday, May 28, Broyles ventures from his home on the hillside to Stateline Bar & Grille in Bristol, Tennessee. Newly sober and ensconced in blissful home life, Broyles’ latest songs reflect his former lives and domestic tranquility.

“Sobriety and having my son, I have a lot coming on,” said Broyles. “I have a new song called ‘Forever’ that I’m working on. It’s about me and Alli, our story from an outsider’s perspective.”

Broyles and Epperson have toured the country as musicians and lived in a van while doing so. Onstage and on record as Ragged Sally, they’ve established a rhythmic style that blends flashes of traditional country with rudiments of bluegrass and Appalachian folk.

But back to “Forever,” which Broyles said he may perform on Friday night.

“We’ve come from a van to a house to having a baby,” Broyles said.

It’s their story encapsulated in a song. That’s in keeping with Broyles’ penchant for composing material that sounds like part of his DNA.

“My favorite song that I’ve written is called ‘Drunkard,’” he said. “I’ve recently quit drinking. I quit drinking, and I feel like a brand-new person.”

Plans to record “Drunkard” and “Forever,” along with an undetermined batch of new songs, are fermenting. Meanwhile, Epperson’s been recording new songs at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia.

“Alli will have an album released, then I’ll follow with my album,” Broyles said. “I might record it in Ike Fleenor’s barn (in Bristol, Tennessee).”

Meantime, Broyle’s said he’s ensconced in honing the sound he desires. Lo-fi and whittled raw traditional country fused with bluegrass genetics, the new songs boast a strong sense of storytelling.

“It’s upright bass, fiddle, pedal steel music,” Broyles said. “My idea is to make music people can relate to. I despise new country — shake-it-for-me-girl, dance-on-the-tailgate-and-drink-a-beer stuff. I want scenarios and stories that people can relate to. I don’t want the generic.”

Ragged Sally provides ample evidence of the distinction that Broyles seeks. No one sounds like them. Conversely, no one sounds like Broyles. A baritone balladeer, he said that his swath of solo music amounts to music that he wants to hear.

“I want to get back to the roots of it,” he said, “especially here in Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music.”

Think Merle Haggard as wired through Hank Williams twang then sifted through a filter of Northeast Tennessee’s Appalachian essence. Add youthful vigor. Stir with a string that bends, lyrics that ache and a voice intent to move those who listen. That’s Seth Broyles.

“I definitely don’t sound as pretty vocally as Alli,” Broyles said. “What I’m doing, it’s getting back to the songs of the mountains, the sounds that come out of these hills.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

