It all started with a crazy canoe ride on the New River.

The year was 1994. And I had heard of a couple who met by happenstance and later got married and lived at Piney Flats, Tennessee.

Their love story included a near-fatal but funny river adventure. Still, that was also a bonding moment for this husband and wife.

How this became a tradition: My late, great editor, Jan Patrick, helped me in 1995 find a couple who had attended Woodstock that had fallen in love and gotten married. Theirs was a wild tale of mud and love and music and beer.

And, so, we just kept it going, year after year, as I told the tales of lovebirds in Bluff City; a deeply-dedicated Damascus couple who had spent seven decades in each other’s arms; and a couple who simply loved to sing together.

Today, with the story of Steven and Brooke Bednar, we’re now crazily hitting 30 years in a row since it all began, making my annual Valentine’s Day love story is one of the longest-running traditions in the history of the Bristol Herald Courier.

What I love to share: What it means to love each other.

Be patient. Be kind. Listen. Pray. And pray some more.

Put your faith in the Lord when things are both fine and failing.

Above all, remember that marriage is a sacred union that was created by God.

Happy Valentine’s Day.