Private collection of historical artifacts to go on display

Inside the library, there is a 128-volume set of books that outlines every Civil War battle, telegram, order and more for both sides. There are also history books written as events happened, “not sugar-coated hundreds of years later,” Cushman said.

The Uniform Room houses two British uniforms from the Revolutionary War, a British drummer boy uniform and Civil War uniforms for both Union and Confederate soldiers.

Cushman said he’s always dreamed of displaying his collection, and now he can do that and also help preserve the octagon mansion.

“The house needed saving,” he said.

The Cushmans hope to open the museum up to individuals and tour groups within in the coming weeks. They said people have been calling “right and left” wanting to tour the museum, and, when possible, they give them a tour. The couple has not decided on an admission price. Profits from museum tours will be used to help restore and preserve the mansion.

For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page, “The 1870 Octagon Mansion History Museum” or call 503-569-4753.

About the Octagon Mansion:

According to Cushman, Dr. Henry Quincy Adams Bowyer purchased a lot on West Main Street in 1866 and began construction of the unusual house by 1870. He then sold the uncompleted house to the Rev. Dexter A. Snow in 1784. Snow was a minister at the nearby Wytheville Christian Church. Snow rented the house to his business associate, George F. Crush, in 1880. The house is a rare example of the Octagon Mode of construction championed by New York architectural theorist Orson S. Fowler, beginning in the mid-1800s. The curious diagonal passage in the house may be an adaptation of a cellar room arrangement devised by Fowler. James Lucian Gleaves added side wings to the house in 1890. The apartment complex behind the house was once the mansion’s carriage house.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.