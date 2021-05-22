PLAYL: When our best isn’t good enough

The Sunday afternoon game was a little closer. A couple of the Bucs’ good players were not able to be there for the game. Still, the Playl boys and their teammates rose to the occasion. One of G’s passes was to A — for a TD. Grayson also ran for a touchdown, again. And, guess what — he also scored again on a pick six. The returned interception was early in the game, and the other team quit throwing passes after that.

A couple of days after that first game of the playoffs we received a text from our son. The Bucs had won their semifinal game and were “Going to the flag football super bowl!” according to Stephen’s text. Coach Playl reported that neither of the Playl boys was “player of the game,” but their team won.

In football — whether it’s five-on-five flag football or helmets, shoulder pads and full contact — it takes the whole team playing together to win. Life is quite similar. We depend on others, and others depend on us, to give it our best shot. Sometimes our best is not enough. Sometimes we worry that we didn’t “play as well” as we did some other time.