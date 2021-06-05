PLAYL: What a day that was — what a day that will be!

Billy Jack arrived shortly and spent more than two hours helping us out. He determined we did not need the part. We had purchased some “bad gas” that morning. After pouring in some gas treatment, we limped three hundred miles — plus — back to Bristol.

While Bill and I peered under the hood and talked, Sammie visited with his wife Audrey. What a wonderful couple. Early on, during our visit to Burgaw, the manager at Advance asked how our day was going. Well...

When I answered that God was in control and shared my thoughts that we had stopped at the only place where we could have been directed to the help we needed he agreed enthusiastically, “God knows exactly what we need when nobody else does.”

Our new friends refused pay, but did agree that we could treat them to a late lunch. The restaurant was closed for Memorial Day! But they did let us buy dinner for later and agreed to meet us next time we were passing through — and Billy Jack gave me his card with these words, “If you have car trouble anywhere between Wilmington and Raleigh, call me.”

It took forever to get through Raleigh. Then we received the phone call. Freeman had passed away before we got there. When we finally got there, we loved on Sammie’s sister and family and got home around midnight.