PLAYL: Using what you have to do what needs to be done

All it takes is the right tool in the right hands ... right?

How about the tools we need to “get the job done” in our spiritual life? Sometimes our spiritual tools are weapons with which to fight spiritual battles. Paul lists the weapons or tools needed to fight our spiritual battles as Christians. “Put on the whole armor of God...” he wrote in his letter to the Ephesians. The list includes truth, righteousness, preparedness found in the gospel of peace, faith, salvation, the Word of God, prayer and perseverance.

Certainly we are in a spiritual battle, daily, and we need armor to defend ourselves and weapons to fight the fight; but we are also called to do a work for our Master and tools are needed for both warfare and work. To faithfully serve God in our daily walk and work, the two most necessary tools are prayer and the Word of God.

Paul told Timothy to study to prove his ability as a worker and learn to “rightly divide” the word of truth. As workers we must have tools, and we must learn how to use them, and we must use them for the right purpose.

