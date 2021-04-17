PLAYL: Updates and corrections from the boys

Some folks attend church very faithfully ... twice a year, Christmas and Easter. We call them “Holiday Christians.” As a pastor, I strongly encouraged folks to show up more often than on holidays. At least once a week was encouraged, strongly encouraged. Having retired, as a pastor, and in the middle of the pandemic for more than a year, I have found it difficult to practice what I used to preach. Thankfully, there are lots of virtual worship opportunities; however, that is not a great substitute for face to face fellowship.

Having said all of that, let me say that the following information does not include the whole story.

But — Sammie and I did attend church on Christmas and Easter … with the Playl Junior family, at their church in Mt. Juliet, four and a half hours from where we live. That makes us sound like “Holiday Christians,” but there are several churches between us and them.

It was so good to be with them to celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord. It was the first time we had been with them for anything, since Christmas, and it was just good to be with them, and to get face to face updates from the boys.