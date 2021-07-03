PLAYL: Too late to smell our roses, but never late to pray for our heroes

Papa: “Do you want me to pray?”

K.G.: “No. I’ll pray for them.”

And she did. She thanked the Lord for those who protect us and prayed for their safety. Then she added those who have fought to preserve our freedom in America. The week of July Fourth — pretty thoughtful for a young lady who will turn 8 years old on Sept. 11.

After they headed for their vehicles, we continued our conversation.

K.G.: “You know what the most important job is — in the world? It’s being a firefighter or a police officer or an ambulance driver or a soldier, ’cause they’re the ones that fought for us and risk their lives to keep us safe.”

When we think about K.G.’s example and her desire to pray for those who serve our communities and our nation, an alarm should sound in our spirit, alerting us to the importance of praying for those men and women who risk their lives daily for our safety and protection. Scripture tells us that “a little child shall lead us.”

The Bible also repeatedly instructs us to respect those in authority. From kings all the way down the chain of command, we are to be submissive to those in positions of leadership. The Word further says, clearly, that we are to pray for those who occupy those positions.