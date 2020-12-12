PLAYL: The tale of the lost tail at Christmas

“Got what, Baby? Snoopy’s tail?”

“No, Mom! But I know how to get it. I asked Santa to bring him a new tail for Christmas.”

Can you imagine the expression on Shannon’s face at that moment? It must have been priceless.

Frankly, I’m a bit skeptical concerning Saint Nicholas’s ability to make this wish come true, but I can’t help smiling and appreciating the innocent hopes of a 7-year-old. She loves Snoopy. She loves her dolls. Thankfully, she also loves her family and friends, and almost everyone else she knows or happens to meet. And she has faith in someone she has never actually seen.

We could learn a lot from that precious child. Certainly we need to direct our faith and hope to a different source than Santa. We should, instead, trust in God as our Divine Provider, but we should be inspired to trust the One who promised to supply all our need. He did not promise to provide everything we want or desire, but He did promise to provide everything we need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus, and He knows better than we what we truly need.

In the third chapter of Colossians, we are reminded that He (God, not Santa) has the power to do abundantly more than we can ask or even imagine, and that He is deserving of all glory — forever. Looking toward Christmas, let us give thanks for the greatest gift of all, the gift that only He could give: the gift of His Son.

Steve Playl — retired pastor and chaplain, columnist and college instructor — may be reached at playlsr@yahoo.com.