PLAYL: The pain of separation in a coronavirus pandemic world

Separation anxiety is defined as a disorder in which a child becomes excessively anxious when separated from parents. Although the condition is most common among children, there is also such a thing as adult separation anxiety disorder, and throughout the coronavirus pandemic separation anxiety has presented itself to people of all ages, folks who need more than a virtual hug from loved ones.
For example, Nahnee and Papa are suffering from this emotional disorder due to our separation from the grandchildren. We have seen the Playl boys a few times, but not enough, and Facetime does not count. We have only been with the Nash kids a couple of times. Then there’s Katie Grace. Aside from Instagram, Marco Polo and phone calls, we have had no contact with K.G. since February.
We are beginning to suffer withdrawal symptoms. Pictures on a screen are cute and words through a phone help, but there is no substitute for personal contact and the sound of a voice projected from a few feet away — instead of miles apart.
Of course some folks are separated for years, even lifetimes. When we complain that our children and grandchildren live a few hundred miles away, we are reminded of friends whose family members are stuck somewhere on the other side of the world or at least all the way across the country. Still, more than five months without a hug from our stinking cute youngest granddaughter is almost unbearable.
Separation anxiety disorder can produce extreme sadness and depression. For us it seems to be one of the worst symptoms of the pandemic.
Sammie and I are very anxious to see our grandchildren. A trip to Wilmington is planned for K.G.’s seventh birthday next month — and we can’t wait! Hopefully we will get to spend some time with the other six grandkids soon, too.
There are those who have been separated by hospitalization or other extended care facility confinement. Stories of couples, separated by COVID, talking on cellphones while peering at each other through sterile glass barriers have been shared. Limited visitation, whatever the reason, brings heartache to those who are separated from loved ones.
We are all in this together, even though we are not really able to be together. It is difficult to imagine how we would have handled this thing a hundred or even 50 years ago, considering the communication limitations we had back then. And we did not even know what we were missing.
It is also hard to imagine the pain of separation caused by the death of a dear loved one — until we have experienced it. Many times I have tried to console folks who have had to say goodbye to someone too early in their life.
Our one consolation is that, like the separation caused by COVID, our farewell is only temporary. If we believe the Bible and we trust in the grace of God through His Son, Jesus Christ, we have the eternal hope of being together with our Lord and our loved ones in heaven someday.
The pain and anxiety of separation is real. It is miserable at best. But, oh how horrible to be separated from our loved ones for eternity. Thanks be to God, our goodbyes can be “bye for now.” Our separation anxiety disorder will be gone when we are reunited with our loved ones.
Steve Playl — chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor — can be contacted at playlsr@yahoo.com.
