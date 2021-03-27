PLAYL: The Jerusalem march and demonstration of love

One of his disciples, in the greatest act of betrayal, sold him to his enemies for a paltry payment of 30 coins. This transaction was followed by a suicide.

Another of his followers attempted to murder one of the mob that came to arrest Jesus. Later that disciple denied Christ in cowardice, but finally repented.

Eventually the Prince of Peace demonstrated the greatest love the world has ever seen, when he willingly, innocently, laid down his life and died for the sins of the world. The cross was the greatest example of a peaceful demonstration that ended in the death of the least deserving for an undeserving world of sinners, including you and me. The just for the unjust. The perfect Son of God took our place.

He could have called 12 legions of angels to deliver him, but he chose to suffer in our place.

Recently I saw a couple carrying signs in a crowded street. His sign read: “YOUR LIFE MATTERS!” Indeed the life of every person on planet earth — no matter what race, nationality, sex, age, or intellect — the life of everyone mattered enough to God to send his one and only Son to make that sacrifice.

Her sign stated: “We love you!” The “we” included God as the primary one; He's the one who IS love.

The week that started with the Messiah riding into town on a donkey became the same week Good Friday occurred, and because of his great love for us he gave up his life so that we could be with him when he returns on a white horse to set up his kingdom.

Steve Playl — columnist and college instructor, retired pastor and chaplain — may be reached at playlsr@yahoo.com.