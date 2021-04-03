PLAYL: The hope and promise of eternal life: There is an empty grave

A few minutes later, after Floyd Cooper Jr. had pronounced the benediction, Tommy began to play the Gaither classic, “Because He Lives.” Although we weren’t invited to sing, I did. “God sent His Son ... Jesus ... He lived and died to buy my pardon, an empty grave is there to prove my Savior lives. Because He lives I can face tomorrow. ...”

When you wake up on Easter Sunday, be sure to remember that the empty grave is what it’s all about. Jesus died for our sins. He was buried to carry them away. He was resurrected from the dead to bring victory over all that would enslave us. What a wonderful truth: Jesus defeated death!

After we returned from the memorial in Georgia, I met a young man whose teenage friend had recently lost his life. The two young men had been friends for years and were in a church youth group together. As I assured the young man of my prayers for him, he shared with me that his friend was, without a doubt, a true believer and was in a better place.

Although that does not take away the pain of separation, it is our eternal hope and our promise of eternity: because Christ lives, because of the Resurrection, because of Easter.