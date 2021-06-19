PLAYL: The greatest Father’s Day gift ever

Within our faith community, baptism is the outward profession of one’s faith and a statement that the individual has prayed to receive Christ; committing their life to follow His teachings and live for Him. Along with inward, spiritual commitment, baptism is the most important event for every Christian.

Can you understand why Sammie and I are so excited about traveling to the Nashville area again this Father’s Day? Not only will I, as a father, get to spend the day with my son and one of my daughters; not only will I get to spend the weekend with two of my seven stinking cute grandchildren, the only ones with my family name; not only will I get to see two of those grandkids spend Father’s Day with the only one of our four children who is also a father; but we will get to witness Grayson’s baptism. I wish you could be with us to share this wonderful celebration.