PLAYL: Stories of true love

There are many ways in which true love is expressed. In ancient Greek there are at least seven different words that mean some type of love. Eros refers to romantic love, the idea behind Valentine’s Day in our time. One of the Saints Valentine was a Roman priest or bishop who is said to have performed Christian weddings for Roman soldiers. His service to fellow Christians was unlawful in those days; the clergyman’s “crime” angered Emporer Claudius, and Valentine ended up losing his head.

Legend also tells us that Saint Valentine healed the blind daughter of either the jailor where he was incarcerated or the judge before whom he was tried. Before his execution, Valentine is said to have sent a note to the child whose sight he had restored. It was signed, “Your Valentine.”

True love is so much more than can be described by words, cards, flowers, chocolates, or jewelry. I love my wife. I love my children and grandchildren. I love those who are oppressed. I love Sophie, my sweet Boxer. All those loves are different; but true love is patient, kind, self-giving, trusting, forgiving, and determined — whoever the recipient.