PLAYL: Starting a new chapter — little moves and the big move

Glancing around my office I see chaos; coffee cups, paper clips, note pads, empty and crammed-full file folders, empty and half-filled boxes, overflowing trash can, papers stacked high and waiting to be taken to the shredder, books askew, and blank spaces on the walls where pictures used to hang. After close to 25 years as a staff chaplain at the hospital, I am finally retiring. When questioned about retirement, my pat answer used to be: I’ll retire when they roll me to the morgue.

Before 2020 became a cuss word, before the worldwide chaos, before most of us had heard the word COVID-19, Sammie and I began discussing closing this chapter of my life and moving on to other things — before the end of the year.

Cleaning out my office has been a big job. Moving was not in my mind when I announced my retirement. Fortunately Sammie hasn’t retired, so we don’t have to mess with her office — yet.

Three of our four children have undertaken moves over the past few weeks. One family bought a house in their neighborhood and moved around the corner. Another of our children has been back and forth from Tennessee to Florida. Our daughter in West Virginia moved to Petersburg, Virginia.