PLAYL: Starting a brand new chapter in the same book

A couple days after the party I was talking with my friend Pastor Kelly Pete about retirement. Kelly said, “Steve, you and I both know that we will never retire from the ministry, even if our ministry takes a different direction.”

Different direction, new chapter, change of scenery — our vocation has not really changed. God has called us to glorify Him and serve others. The basic calling is the same for all Christians, all who would follow Him. All of us who answer the call to follow Him — whether we are called to preach, teach, or minister through some other profession or job — we are called to love God and love people.

The Bible is filled with characters who were called, by God, to specific positions or occupations in order to fulfill His purpose in the world. Noah was called to be a boat builder. Abraham was called to be a rancher, then was sent to a different country. Joseph was called and gifted to interpret dreams. Then he was called to be a slave, then second in command of Egypt and finally savior of his family. David was called to be a shepherd, a musician, a soldier and the King of Israel. Others were called to be builders. Many were called to be prophets.