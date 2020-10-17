PLAYL: Splendor of a beautiful seasonal painting by a glorious artist

It’s fall, y’all, and fall is my favorite season on the year — at least, right now it’s my favorite. Morning walks in the neighborhood are crisp. It gets light later and dark earlier. Football is in the air. The deciduous trees in our part of the world are bursting with color.

Sunday afternoon: That morning, I had the privilege of preaching for my friend Pastor Scott Watson. Scott was in a bind. He was bent over in pain, having stones in a kidney. So he sent a text, and I was happy to fill in.

Then Sammie and I made a spur-of-the-moment decision to drive across the mountains to Boone, North Carolina, for a late lunch at Dan’l Boone Inn. My grandmother used to say there’s more than one way to skin a cat. Well, there’s more than one way to get to Boone from Bristol. Another spur-of-the-moment decision, and we turned left on US 321 in Hampton, drove along Watauga Lake then across the mountains. What a beautiful choice.

The leaves were barely beginning to turn around Bristol, but as we skirted the lake then crept over the curvy mountain road into North Carolina, we were surrounded by the blazing beauty of all the autumn colors imaginable.