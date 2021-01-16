PLAYL: Sometimes the truth hurts, but we should always listen

A few days ago I visited my cardiologist and was told — you’re FAT and LAZY! Wow! That really stung. But it was true and I needed to hear it for my own good.

To be totally honest, he didn’t use those exact words. After a few minutes of exchanging “how’s the fam?” conversation with my friend and physician, he advised me — in a very kind way — that I needed to lose a few pounds (at least 20 or 30) and get more exercise (he knows I used to swim two or three miles every week and was at the Y almost everyday burning calories in or out of the pool.)

Our discussion elicited an honest confession. For the past year (groan) and especially since retiring as hospital chaplain, my physical activity has declined as quickly as a runaway stagecoach in an old Western movie. In fact, my inactivity has been so great that I changed the name of my bathroom from John to Jim so I could honestly say that I visit the Jim first thing every morning.

As Dr. Beckner patiently reminded me of the benefits of weight loss and physical activity, benefits that I knew very well, I fidgeted in my chair and admitted to myself that, indeed, my extra pounds and sedentary lifestyle — being fat and lazy — were indeed harmful to my physical heart and my health in general.