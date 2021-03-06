PLAYL: Seven daffodils for Sammie

In one of his short stories, “A Jonquil for Mary Penn,” Wendell Berry paints word picture of a teenaged wife and her husband, a year older than she, working to survive on a rented farm on Cotman Ridge in Kentucky, near the fictional town of Goforth. Living in poverty in a tiny, drafty farmhouse, lacking the conveniences of electricity and plumbing, Mary finds herself with a fever — many years before COVID. Elton is at a neighbor’s plowing. Spring is near. The time is early March, but the weather is still very wintry. She goes back to bed just to get warm.

When she awakes the second time, there’s a fire in the stove and a pot of hot tea brewing. Elton, realizing she was sick when he left, stopped by a neighbor’s and asked Josie Tom to check on Mary. Josie Tom has rekindled the fire, cleaned house, and sits humming a hymn and embroidering a jonquil on a piece of cloth.

May I suggest Wendell Berry for some interesting reading material? And start with some of his short stories.

Yesterday, as I parked my old truck in back of our house, I noticed a patch of daffodils — or jonquils — under a box elder tree in our backyard. They were the first blooming plants of the year on our property. I picked seven of them and took them to Sammie.