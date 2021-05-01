PLAYL: Seeking and finding hidden treasure

Meanwhile, let’s check in with Annabelle, Allen’s younger sister. Annabelle was on a weekend camping trip with her “American Girl” (sorta like Girl Scouts) group. As the girls tidied up the campgrounds, Annabelle reached down to pick up a “ULO” — an Unidentified Lying Object — from the ground and discovered that what she thought was trash was actually a treasure. It was a 1937 Lincoln Head, wheat penny. We were all pretty enthusiastic about that find. Actually, the metal objects found by Allen may have more monetary value than an old penny; but you never know, the penny could be worth anywhere from a few cents to hundreds of dollars, if it happens to be a “collector’s item.”

Funny how the one that wasn’t even looking for treasure found something that might be worth a “pretty penny.” At least it will be prized as a personal keepsake.

The Bible speaks of hidden treasure, but refers to something intangible and much more valuable than gems, jewels, precious metals or currency. The hidden treasure of scripture refers to something spiritual. In Isaiah 45:3, God tells Cyrus of Persia, “I will give you hidden treasures ...” Perhaps there is physical treasure involved in this promise, but the Lord is primarily speaking of His anointing and His intent to use Cyrus as His instrument.