PLAYL: Seeking and finding hidden treasure

Katie Grace is the youngest of our seven stinking cute grandchildren and often exudes excitement ... such as, when she finally got a long-handle shovel to dig for treasure — or bury it — or plant a garden.
Allen, our oldest grandchild, is a bit more subdued. One of his Christmas gifts, a few months back, was a metal detector. We didn’t hear about it for weeks. When we finally learned that he had acquired the treasure-seeking device, I questioned him about it. I was pretty excited. Allen has a tool for locating hidden treasure. K.G. has a tool to dig it up with.
Although not as bubbly as K.G., Allen was eager to talk about his treasure finder. Opportunity for a trip to the beach had not presented itself since he received his treasure hunting tool, and although Petersburg, Virginia, where he lives, is surrounded by Civil War battlefields, he had not tested his new toy there yet either. There seems to be some concern about plying a metal detector in a National Park.
“I heard you discovered some treasures in your backyard.” I asked in our telephone interview.
“Well, sort of...” responded the teenager. “I found a couple of old wheel bearings, and then there was a rusty old ‘train nail’ thing.”
So, two metal balls and a beat up railroad spike were the fruit of his labor ... so far. Maybe as warm weather becomes more dependable he will have more occasions to find treasures. Perhaps he will discover a chest filled with booty that he will be able to share with his grandparents. Hope springs eternal.
Meanwhile, let’s check in with Annabelle, Allen’s younger sister. Annabelle was on a weekend camping trip with her “American Girl” (sorta like Girl Scouts) group. As the girls tidied up the campgrounds, Annabelle reached down to pick up a “ULO” — an Unidentified Lying Object — from the ground and discovered that what she thought was trash was actually a treasure. It was a 1937 Lincoln Head, wheat penny. We were all pretty enthusiastic about that find. Actually, the metal objects found by Allen may have more monetary value than an old penny; but you never know, the penny could be worth anywhere from a few cents to hundreds of dollars, if it happens to be a “collector’s item.”
Funny how the one that wasn’t even looking for treasure found something that might be worth a “pretty penny.” At least it will be prized as a personal keepsake.
The Bible speaks of hidden treasure, but refers to something intangible and much more valuable than gems, jewels, precious metals or currency. The hidden treasure of scripture refers to something spiritual. In Isaiah 45:3, God tells Cyrus of Persia, “I will give you hidden treasures ...” Perhaps there is physical treasure involved in this promise, but the Lord is primarily speaking of His anointing and His intent to use Cyrus as His instrument.
Two of Jesus’ parables compare the Kingdom of Heaven to valuable treasure. In the first He says that if someone finds a field with hidden treasure buried there, he will give everything he has to buy the field — before someone else finds the treasure. Then He speaks of the “Pearl of Great Price” for which someone would give all they have to buy the pearl.
The point is simply this: Heaven is worth all the earthly treasure we could ever dig up or accumulate. Jesus made that truth even clearer when He asked these questions, “What good is it to gain the whole world if someone loses their own soul?” and “What treasure could someone exchange for their very soul?”
If our grandchildren are able to unearth a few valuables, it will be fun. But realizing that nothing on earth is worth more than eternity in heaven is, for all of us, priceless knowledge.
