PLAYL: Returning a priceless treasure

“Hey Son, we’re on our way to Georgia for Uncle Floyd’s service. We’ll see Floyd Jr., and I just wanted to ask you a quick question.”
Sammie was driving. Her youngest sister, Robin, and husband, Rick, were in the back seat. The phone was on Bluetooth, hands free, so we weren’t breaking the law. We were talking to Stephen Jr., our youngest child. The conversation continued.
Remember the beret Junior gave you when he returned from Operation Desert Storm?”
How could he forget? Even though it had been 30 years ago when Floyd Jr. had given Stephen Jr. his maroon beret; Stephen was 5 at the time. Junior — that’s what everyone in the family called him back in those days — had been a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. Dozens of family members had driven from various places across the Southeast to Fort Bragg to greet “our hero.”
As his plane taxied down the runway, Junior had stood in a door above the cockpit, waving an American flag. After being greeted by his joyful clan, Floyd Jr. had picked up his 5-year-old cousin, Stephen Jr., and carried him around as he exchanged hugs and smiles and greetings.
“You know,” my wife continued the 30-years-later conversation with our son, “Floyd (that’s what everyone calls him now) has a son between the age of Grayson and Anderson. I thought maybe you would want to return the beret he gave you that day, so he could give it to Chris; so I brought it with us — just in case.”
Stephen did not hesitate. Of course he wanted Chris to have the beret. It had really been special to our son. He had been an army dude every Halloween. He wore that head gear whenever he played soldier; and he played soldier all the time, back then. The beret and the memory of Floyd Jr.’s return from Iraq had inspired Stephen’s dream of serving his country in the armed forces; a dream that could not be fulfilled. Receiving the beret was big. Returning it to his cousin was even bigger.
That evening we looked through pictures and yearbooks, knickknacks and other stuff. Well into our time of sharing memories of Floyd Sr., Sammie presented the beret to Floyd Jr. Junior then presented it to his son. Suddenly the room grew quiet as Chris’s daddy, with help from Aunt Sammie and Uncle Steve, told the story of the maroon beret and the paratrooper who had worn it.
Pride and excitement glowed on the face of the 9-year-old, as well as his mother and sister — pride in a daddy who had risked his life for his country and her allies.
When we pulled out of the driveway much later that night, Chris was still sporting the maroon beret, and his face was still beaming. I don’t know for sure, but he may have even slept in it that night.
Some things are priceless. A maroon beret, similar to the one in the story, might be available on eBay for the price of dinner for two — or less — but this particular beret is worth more to the ones who have possessed it than any amount of money.
Life itself is worth more than all the money in the world. Whether we are recalling the 78 years of Floyd Sr., who died of COVID, or the willingness of Floyd Jr. to give his life for his country in his early 20s — even though, thank God, he returned unhurt; life is priceless.
Jesus said, “What shall it profit someone if he gains the whole world and loses his own soul?” Then He laid down His life, shed His divine blood, to purchase eternal life and give it to us as a precious, priceless gift.
