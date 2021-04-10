PLAYL: Returning a priceless treasure

Stephen did not hesitate. Of course he wanted Chris to have the beret. It had really been special to our son. He had been an army dude every Halloween. He wore that head gear whenever he played soldier; and he played soldier all the time, back then. The beret and the memory of Floyd Jr.’s return from Iraq had inspired Stephen’s dream of serving his country in the armed forces; a dream that could not be fulfilled. Receiving the beret was big. Returning it to his cousin was even bigger.

That evening we looked through pictures and yearbooks, knickknacks and other stuff. Well into our time of sharing memories of Floyd Sr., Sammie presented the beret to Floyd Jr. Junior then presented it to his son. Suddenly the room grew quiet as Chris’s daddy, with help from Aunt Sammie and Uncle Steve, told the story of the maroon beret and the paratrooper who had worn it.

Pride and excitement glowed on the face of the 9-year-old, as well as his mother and sister — pride in a daddy who had risked his life for his country and her allies.

When we pulled out of the driveway much later that night, Chris was still sporting the maroon beret, and his face was still beaming. I don’t know for sure, but he may have even slept in it that night.