PLAYL: Reactions to Katie Grace’s boyfriend — and disappointment

Have you ever been disappointed? Has your heart ever been broken? Probably before you learned to read words like these, you experienced emotional pain. In all my years, of all the people I have met, I am convinced that every person has — to some degree — suffered the dismay of having someone or something that failed to fulfill their hopes or dreams — and it broke their heart.

Our disillusionment may or may not have been caused by a miffed relationship, but, truth be told, real heartbreak doesn’t just heal itself. It takes someone else to bring that kind of healing. It takes more than someone saying, "Bless your heart!" — although that does help. In the end, only God can bring satisfying comfort to the soul in distress.

In Psalm 34:18 we read, "The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit."

But He’s not just with us, He does something. The Psalmist also penned these words, "He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds."

Only Jesus can fix a broken heart.

