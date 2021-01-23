PLAYL: Priorities for a 7-year-old and adult priorities

Long story short: Stacia saw her sweet puppy’s picture on an adopt-a-boxer website and, eventually, was able to reclaim her — after paying a hefty vet bill for surgery.

Although that drama had transpired long before Anderson was born, he had surely heard it recounted a few times. Maybe that was the reason Morgan’s presence at his house was so important. Maybe he just wanted to give his neighborhood friend a different answer. Maybe, at that moment, the canine was the top of his list and Aunt Stacia was his second priority. I’m sure the thoughts of a 7-year-old are beyond me. Had his friend responded with, “I don’t know. Who?” he may have awarded the spot to Stacia instead of her dog.

How about our priorities as adults? Our answer to what or who is No. 1 probably changes from time to time. Most of us have lots of folks, plans, ideas and concerns about daily provisions running through our minds at any given time. Getting our “ducks in a row” — our priorities in order — is much more important than getting the “right” answer to a simple question, as in the conversation between the two youngsters mentioned earlier in the story. The most important thing is to put the right person or thing in first place.