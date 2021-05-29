PLAYL: Practicing to be St. Peter’s ‘backup’

I enjoy greeting folks; talking to people I don’t know; finding out where they’re from. Sammie likes to watch people. I like to talk to them. She says my assignment in heaven will be to greet people at the gate. I’ve always heard that was St. Pete’s job, but maybe I can be his backup.

Sophie, our 4-year-old boxer, is a great conversation starter. “Oh, what a beautiful dog! Do you mind if I pet her?” Whether walking her in the neighborhood, a local Lowe’s store, or hundreds of miles from home, she opens the door for me to ask, “Where y’all from?” and offer a parting word, “Have a nice day!”

As I write this, we are vacationing in Williamsburg. Walking Sophie on the grounds of the resort where we are staying, I’ve met folks from all over the country; but it’s especially fun to meet someone “from back home.” I’ve seen license plates from all three West Coast states, from Maine to Florida, and everything in between. But I really enjoyed meeting someone from Kingsport and leaving a note on the windshield of a Bristol car with “Go Vols” on the side and a Tennessee High School Vikings magnet on the back.