PLAYL: My Christmas list — front teeth or something more grown-up

Donald Yetter Gardner taught music in public schools in New York. After asking a second grade class what each wanted for Christmas and being answered, with a lisp, by children who had lost at least one front tooth, he quickly penned a song for the class. “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth” was written before I was even born — a long, long time ago.

When I was a toddler of about a year and a half, I fell and bit the tip of my tongue off, driving my two front teeth into my gums. A fine physician sewed the tongue back and a dandy dentist was able to restore one of the teeth. The other tooth was missing until I began replacing teeth when I was in second grade. For five or six years, one of my favorite novelty Christmas songs was Gardner’s classic.

Now Anderson, our 7-year-old grandson, is losing teeth like teenagers lose their homework, and I can sing the song to him. “A” doesn’t just need two replacements though. After a chest bump accident with Grayson, he had to have one extracted, then they started falling out like autumn leaves. In a smiling picture, all of the front teeth — upper and lower — seem to be missing. He looks like a child version of a professional hockey player.