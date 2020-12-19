PLAYL: My Christmas list — front teeth or something more grown-up

Donald Yetter Gardner taught music in public schools in New York. After asking a second grade class what each wanted for Christmas and being answered, with a lisp, by children who had lost at least one front tooth, he quickly penned a song for the class. “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth” was written before I was even born — a long, long time ago.
When I was a toddler of about a year and a half, I fell and bit the tip of my tongue off, driving my two front teeth into my gums. A fine physician sewed the tongue back and a dandy dentist was able to restore one of the teeth. The other tooth was missing until I began replacing teeth when I was in second grade. For five or six years, one of my favorite novelty Christmas songs was Gardner’s classic.
Now Anderson, our 7-year-old grandson, is losing teeth like teenagers lose their homework, and I can sing the song to him. “A” doesn’t just need two replacements though. After a chest bump accident with Grayson, he had to have one extracted, then they started falling out like autumn leaves. In a smiling picture, all of the front teeth — upper and lower — seem to be missing. He looks like a child version of a professional hockey player.
He is so stinking cute! His song this Christmas may have to be, “All I Want for Christmas is a Half Dozen Teeth!” Of course the “Tooth Fairy” is making him rich, but we have always been told that Santa is supposed to be more generous than the tooth guy.
Seriously, though, my favorite Christmas artist list no longer includes Spike Jones or Ray Stevens or the Chipmunks. This time of year our family listens to Amy Grant more than anyone else. In addition to her renditions of traditional Carols and “Tender Tennessee Christmas,” one of my favorites is “Grown-Up Christmas List.” The song has been recorded by others, including Natalie Cole and Kelly Clarkson. The original lyrics were written by Linda Thompson-Jenner, and Amy added a verse on her “Home for Christmas” album.
“Here’s my lifelong wish, my grown-up Christmas list; not for myself but for a world in need: No more lives torn apart, That wars would never start, And time would heal all hearts, Everyone would have a friend, And right would always win, And love would never end, This is my grown-up Christmas list....”
You can listen to the whole song or find the words on the internet. Perhaps this should be the grown-up Christmas list for all of us. My only suggestion is that you make your request to God, in prayer, instead of a letter to Santa Claus.
This year, as a world in need, we have especially yearned for peace; answers to our human dilemma. Part of the song says, “Maybe only in our blind belief can we ever find the truth.”
Jesus said, “I am the truth!” He also said, “You shall know the Truth and the Truth shall set you free.”
Our belief, our faith must be centered on Christ, if we are to have any hope for peace. Only the Christ of Christmas can deliver healing to the hurting human soul. Only His presence can bring peace to our trouble hearts.
“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace and good will to all...”
“MERRY CHRISTMAS!”
Steve Playl — retired pastor and chaplain, columnist and college instructor — may be reached at playlsr@yahoo.com.
