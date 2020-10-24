PLAYL: Loving encouragement from a sympathetic 9-year-old

Traveling from Mt. Juliet to Murfreesboro where the MJ Bears were to take on Blackman, my mind wandered back many years to my football days. Times have changed greatly since I was a fourth grader!

The quarterback, who was backed up by a fullback and two halfbacks, took a direct snap from center. There were two ends, two tackles, two guards and a center on the front line. It was known as the T formation. Maybe that’s what got me started on the road to becoming a Tennessee fan. A few teams still ran the single wing formation, but as an 8-year-old fourth grader, I had never seen one of those.

On defense there were six players on the line, three linebackers, and two safeties. The forward pass had been legalized long before I was born, but most teams — especially grade school teams — usually ran the ball.