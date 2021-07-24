PLAYL: Lifted up by the prayers of one who is close friends with the Father

Authors such as Oswald Chambers (“My Utmost for His Highest”), Andrew Murray (“With Christ in the School of Prayer”), or Mrs. Charles Cowan (“Streams in the Desert”) might make the short list of whom I would want praying for me. Maybe missionaries like Hudson Taylor, who was said to have gotten out of bed every morning at 3 a.m. to spend hours in prayer; or Elizabeth Elliot, who prayed for the people that murdered her husband, then returned to the jungles to tell them about Jesus.

What an honor it would be to be on the prayer list of any of those folks, or others such as David Walters. David was one of most Godly men I ever knew. He memorized scripture like I memorized my Social Security number and phone number, and he spent hours in prayer every day.

Richard Oldham, the pastor who baptized me, tied the knot for Sammie and me, and led in my ordination to ministry; Brother Richard prayed for me — for us — faithfully until he was promoted to Glory.

Then I think of times I have heard my own children pray … and my precious grandchildren. There’s something about child-faith, innocence and humility. Jesus compared a self-righteous man praying in the temple to the simple prayer of a sinner who prayed, in humility, “God be merciful to me, a sinner.” Remember whose prayer our Lord said was heard?